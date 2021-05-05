Firestone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 275 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.73. 24,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.55 and its 200-day moving average is $200.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82.

