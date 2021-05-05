Firestone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,163. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

