Firestone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 289,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,118 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 127,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,241,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. 1,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,174. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74.

