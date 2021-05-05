Firestone Capital Management Makes New $30,000 Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

