Firestone Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Firestone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.65. 225,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,498,653. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

