First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.42

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.42 and last traded at C$17.54, with a volume of 105305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCR.UN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.18.

First Capital Realty Company Profile (TSE:FCR.UN)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.