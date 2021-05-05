First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.42

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.42 and last traded at C$17.54, with a volume of 105305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCR.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1,475.00.

First Capital Realty Company Profile (TSE:FCR.UN)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

