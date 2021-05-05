First Commonwealth Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395 in the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

