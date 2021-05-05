First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Truist increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.