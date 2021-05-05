First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. On average, analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FGBI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.