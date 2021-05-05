First Personal Financial Services Sells 130 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Novartis were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.41. 52,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,346. The firm has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

