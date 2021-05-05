First Personal Financial Services Sells 3,019 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 123,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,667. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

