First Personal Financial Services Sells 6,549 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

