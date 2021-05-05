First Personal Financial Services Sells 824 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 124,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $118.20. 92,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,263,677. The company has a market cap of $209.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.