First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $13.95 Per Share

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Savings Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $13.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.59. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $68.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Nelson acquired 1,063 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.99 per share, with a total value of $74,399.37. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,399.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561 in the last ninety days. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.