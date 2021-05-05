First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of FV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. 645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,225. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

