First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RFDI traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84.

