FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $175.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.00.

FSV stock opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.66. FirstService has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstService by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstService by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 244,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

