Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $141.00 at Raymond James

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $139.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

