Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 6,272 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

