Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $10.54 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of ACI Worldwide worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,515,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 127,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

