Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,503,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after buying an additional 164,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUB. Barclays upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

