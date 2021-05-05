Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Xylem by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Xylem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $116.31.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.