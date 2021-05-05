Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,173 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $115,104,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $62,017,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $16,972,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

