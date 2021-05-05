Flamingo (FLM) Price Tops $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $145.61 million and $59.36 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

