Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $25-26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.68 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 1.600-1.750 EPS.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,527,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

