Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Gap Up to $16.98

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $17.75. Flex shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 156,752 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

