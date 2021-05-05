Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Up 22.3% in April

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FLXT traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Get Flexpoint Sensor Systems alerts:

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.