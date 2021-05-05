Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

PDYPY traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 38,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.