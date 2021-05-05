Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Focus Universal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCUV)

Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. It offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various sensor nodes.

