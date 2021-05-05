Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,265 ($16.53) and last traded at GBX 1,260 ($16.46), with a volume of 2979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

Specifically, insider Paul Dean purchased 1,000 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of £739.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.78.

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

