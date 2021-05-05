Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Up 28.2% Over Last Week

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $205,697.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00087619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00068420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.46 or 0.00823437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.33 or 0.09581071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00100265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00043585 BTC.

About Folgory Coin

FLG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

