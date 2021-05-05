Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Gap Down to $43.84

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.84, but opened at $42.00. Forrester Research shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $835.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $120.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,277,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,542,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,563 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

