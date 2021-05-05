Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,931 shares during the period. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors makes up about 9.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $69,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 535,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,686. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

FTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

