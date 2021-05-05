Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.07

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.07 and last traded at $94.07, with a volume of 3804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,968,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 179,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

