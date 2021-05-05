Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE:BEN traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,267,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 105,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 647,184 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.