Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FRPT stock traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,594.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.87. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,466. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

