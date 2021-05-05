Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ULCC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of ULCC opened at $20.12 on Monday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $22.00.

In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $356,553,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 in the last 90 days.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

