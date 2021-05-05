FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FSD Pharma Inc. produces medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor pharmaceutical grade cannabis; research and development of cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders. FSD Pharma Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

NYSE:HUGE opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. FSD Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the third quarter valued at $27,000.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FSD Pharma (HUGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.