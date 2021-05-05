FunFair Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

