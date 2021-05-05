Fusible (FUSII) Reaches Market Capitalization of $767,876.24

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $767,876.24 and approximately $7,967.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00068092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $654.32 or 0.01180815 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.00740916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,540.03 or 1.00229457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio.

Buying and Selling Fusible

