Fusion Family Wealth LLC Acquires 124,716 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,716 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 12.0% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $77,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.17. 325,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,825,797. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

