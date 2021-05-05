Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $14.61 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,827,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,779,000 after purchasing an additional 161,428 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.08. 9,683,605 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

