Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUTU. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $142.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.44. Futu has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.