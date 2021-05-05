Future (LON:FUTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 2,364 ($30.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,917.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.11. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 901.01 ($11.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,440 ($31.88).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

