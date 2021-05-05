FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Issued By B. Riley

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for BioVie in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.05) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

BIVI stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. BioVie has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $46.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. BioVie makes up approximately 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. swisspartners Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of BioVie as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

