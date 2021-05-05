FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kingstone Companies in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

KINS stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

