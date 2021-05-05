FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Redwood Trust, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Redwood Trust in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

RWT stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,617,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 535,045 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.