FY2021 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Lifted by Raymond James

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.25.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$23.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$23.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.