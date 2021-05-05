FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will earn $7.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.50.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.38.

AMED opened at $259.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.48. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $165.42 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

